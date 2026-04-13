TNA World Champion Santana On AMC Era: 'The Numbers Keep Going Up'

TNA has seen growth since moving to AMC in January, which TNA World Champion Mike Santana recently highlighted while revealing the roster's mindset following the switch.

TNA Wrestling's "Impact" show began airing on AMC on January 15, and since then, viewership has hovered between 230,000 and 250,000. Santana, who became world champion for the second time on "Impact's" debut on AMC, spoke about how the roster is determined to see TNA grow.

"I think it's been going great, like the numbers have been going up and they've been consistent, so that's always a good thing, right? And I think everyone has maintained that mindset of we want to do everything that we can to continue elevating the brand and elevating the show. And I think the beauty of our locker room is that everyone has that. Everyone is focused," he explained on "Busted Open After Dark." "Yes, everyone has their own personal goals. Everyone has their own personal agendas. That's the nature of it, right? But overall, everyone is doing what they need to do for the betterment of the brand."

While he admitted that things are going great in TNA in the AMC era, he feels that there's more scope for growth. He believes that TNA is primed to rise and grow with the momentum it has gained since moving to AMC.

"Not everything is perfect. There's going to be holes and things. But for where we're at right now and what we're doing and the consistency that we're seeing with the numbers, I think we're in a good space, and it's up to us to continue that," he added.

TNA has continued to focus on its expansion not just in North America, but in various regions worldwide, recently signing a deal to broadcast its shows on Warner Bros. Discovery's Eurosport India in India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and a few other countries in the region.