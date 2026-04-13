Backstage Update On Gabe Kidd Injury At AEW Dynasty 2026

There was a lot of hard hitting action during AEW Dynasty last night, and unfortunately not every AEW talent emerged from the PPV unscathed. During the semi-main event between The Dogs and The Conglomeration for the AEW World Trios Championships, Dogs member Gabe Kidd disappeared halfway through, and was later seen being tended to by AEW's doctors. Ultimately, he never returned to the match, and the Dogs lost the Trios Championships to Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O'Reilly, making his triumphant return in his hometown of Vancouver.

Naturally, Kidd's absence from the back end of the match has led to plenty of questions, including what injury he suffered, and whether him being taken out of the match led to AEW calling an audible by having The Conglomeration win. Reviewing Dynasty on "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer answered both questions, confirming Kidd suffered a shoulder injury, and that the finish went as planned, just without Kidd's involvement.

"So Gabe Kidd looks like he dislocated his shoulder in the trios match," Meltzer said. "He was taken out. It must've been bad, because if you know the intensity of Gabe Kidd, he would've fought through it and done the whole match, and he did not. So they took him to the back, and it was three on two. And then the babyfaces won.

"The finish for Kyle O'Reilly with the ankle lock on Clark Connors to win the championship that they only won on TV the night before, that was the planned finish. So the finish didn't change...Maybe they went [to the finish] a little sooner, I don't know, because most of the matches obviously were a lot longer and usually Tony's championship matches go over ten [minutes]. But it was the finish that they had booked."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription