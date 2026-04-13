AEW's Tony Khan Comments On Ricochet Social Media Controversy

Last March, AEW star Ricochet made headlines when he crossed a line on social media when engaging with a fan. Following AEW Revolution, a fan on X criticized Ricochet's acting skills, stating that they haven't improved. After reading the tweet, the former AEW National Champion seemingly investigated the fan's X account where a motivational line was written on the page about suffering from a chronic autoimmune disease. In order to respond to the fan, Ricochet insensitively posted "I'm glad you got MS," leading the user to quickly go private with their account.

Since the incident, Ricochet has received backlash from the wrestling world for his comments, and following last night's AEW Dynasty, company President Tony Khan revealed in the post-show media scrum that he spoke with the 37-year-old about his actions from last month.

"I had a good conversation and frank talk and that was not acceptable and I think that was communicated. Thank you for asking. We have had a policy, there was a policy and continues to be a policy in place for such things and that violated it and there's no place for that in wrestling or anywhere but I do appreciate you asking and I think we've tried to move past that."

Ricochet would release an apology to the fan on X shortly after his insensitive comments and would miss a full week of tapings for AEW's weekly shows. Last night at Dynasty, Ricochet emerged victorious in singles action over Chris Jericho, who just returned to AEW earlier this month.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "All Elite Wrestling" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.