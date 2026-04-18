AEW Star MJF Names Late WWE Hall Of Famer Who 'Deserves Way More Flowers'

Despite his success in the industry, AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman still considers himself a student of the game, regularly watching wrestling (old and new) to learn and stay up on what's happening. Appearing in an interview with LNG Productions, MJF gave credit to one of his favorites, whom he believes doesn't receive enough praise from today's fans.

"I f***ing love Nick Bockwinkel," MJF said. "If Nick Bockwinkel and the AWA had the same amount of television coverage as Crockett Promotions, I think that there'd be arguments today about Nick Bockwinkel being the better overall package than Ric Flair."

MJF clarified that he didn't necessarily think that was the truth, but he believes it should be discussed as a possibility. The AEW star admires that Bockwinkel didn't act like a traditional cowardly heel, but would instead "talk s**t" before repeatedly backing up his words in the ring (and cheating on occasion). All the while, Bockwinkel made a lot of money for himself and the people he worked with, and his style is one that MJF believes has fallen out of favor among today's wrestlers.

"I really think that Nick Bockwinkel deserves way more flowers," MJF continued.