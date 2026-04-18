Chelsea Green Doesn't Know If She'll Ever Feel 'Secure' In WWE

Former two-time Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green has had quite the ride in her professional wrestling career, especially when it comes to WWE. From sporadic appearances in the company back in 2014 as an extra, to competing on "Tough Enough," to her 2021 release following her main roster debut on "WWE SmackDown," Green has been through a lot, and only came out a bigger and better star for it. She recently spoke with Esteban Ramirez about her journey, and said that despite how good things are for her now, she'll never quite let her guard down.

"I'm always working to make sure I'm leveling up," Green said. "That my jokes are funnier, that my outfits are better. That I'm not becoming complacent at the workplace... I've been released from WWE so many times and this journey has been so bumpy, so I don't know that I'll just feel secure and feel like I'm impenetrable. It's show business. No one is untouchable."

Despite remaining apprehensive, Green is beyond proud of her accomplishments with the Women's US title. She became the first-ever woman to hold the gold when she won the championship at Saturday Night's Main Event in December 2024. She said the fact that WWE thought she was a good candidate to carry the belt and represent the company was amazing, and she worked hard to be the best champion she could be.

"Whether they wanted to give it to me or were forced to give it to me, I did everything I could to make sure that title was worthy of all the eyes that were put on it," she said.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Esteban Ramirez and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.