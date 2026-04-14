WWE RAW 4/13/2026: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

If there's one thing that Oba Femi has that Brock Lesnar never did throughout his entire career, it's incredible promo skills. I wasn't sure if I was going to like the fact they were involved in separate segments to actually sign the contract they didn't get to last week, thanks to a brawl, but I actually ended up loving it. We're seen numerous brawls between the pair over the last few weeks, and I really assumed that Lesnar would get the upper hand here ahead of Femi hopefully winning on Sunday, and I was pleasantly surprised that wasn't the case.

Instead, we got Femi cutting an all-time promo, going toe-to-toe with Paul Heyman, which isn't an easy task, even when you're not literally right in front of your boss, Triple H, who of course had to also be there. Femi got out there to sign the contract and was immediately met by Heyman who stayed on the stage, and the "advocate" for Lesnar brought up some good points, including the fact that Femi is the fastest rising star since Lesnar. Heyman basically offered Femi a job once Lesnar wraps it up, but Femi shut that down quick.

Femi, who got a lot of time for this, but not too much that it felt like a ramble, said that Lesnar was scared of him. He mentioned he was the "ruler, destroyer, and bringer of war," a line I believe he's used before. And his way of cutting a promo is just so good. He doesn't talk too fast, but he also doesn't pause or speak in the cadence that would even begin to allow a "what" chant, if the crowd would even considering "what"-ing him. He speaks like he means business, and his promo style matches his presence perfectly. He did inspire a loud "beat his a**" chant and had to double back ever-so slightly with his lines, but it was hardly noticeable.

He said he was the one, and has always been the one, and left time for the crowd to cheer and chant. He said he knows it, the crowd knows it, and at WrestleMania, Heyman will know it too before dropping the mic. I was worried Lesnar's music was going to hit and interrupt the moment, but thankfully, we just got Femi staring down Heyman as the crowd went nuts for "The Ruler." This is my most anticipated match at WrestleMania, mainly because I'm terrified Lesnar is going to win since he had name value in front of a casual ESPN crowd, but I'm starting to feel more confident in the former NXT Champion, especially after this segment tonight.

Written by Daisy Ruth