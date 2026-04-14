WWE's Cody Rhodes Talks Kingdom Theme Song, Says It Will Only Change If He Turns Heel

One of the most important parts of Cody Rhodes' character since he reinvented it after being let go by WWE is his theme song, "Kingdom," with him detailing why he can never change it.

Rhodes' theme song is probably one of the most popular ones in all of pro wrestling, which was created by rock band Downstait after Rhodes left WWE in 2016. He spoke about his love for the song during his appearance on "Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast," although he admitted that it can get on one's nerves when played repeatedly.

"I like Kingdom, the song I come out to, and those guys are great, Downstait's great. It's a great song. It's done amazing things. It's the only walkout song I think WWE has, that WWE doesn't own, which I don't know how we feel about that. But the issue is, I hear it so much that, especially at the end of the night, if I'm doing the rounds and I'm staying and they're just playing that one song, it gets you," he said.

Rhodes explained that he won't ever change his entrance song but caveated that by saying he would have to change it if he turns heel.

"I can say this, it can never change unless I was to go, you know, bad guy, then that song is out, I suppose. But that's the other thing. I'm locked into it. We're married together, that song and I," added Rhodes.

It remains to be seen if Rhodes will replace his theme, considering he has stated time and again that he won't turn heel. "The American Nightmare," if things hadn't gone as per plan, may have not use the "Kingdom" theme on his return to WWE as the band and WWE were in a legal battle over the usage and ownership of the theme song. But things worked out for the best for all parties involved, as Cody Rhodes returned to the promotion at WrestleMania 38 and went on a great run to become the face of WWE.