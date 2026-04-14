John Cena Announced For WWE World Appearance

John Cena may be retired from in-ring competition, but he's staying busy. Not only is he filming new projects, but he's hosting both nights of WrestleMania 42. He also has time for meet and greets with fans.

Fanatics Events posted today that John Cena is joining WWE World for one day only. Before his hosting duties on Night One, Cena will be appearing at WWE World for photo ops. Limited tickets were available and have already sold out. Cena is also listed as doing a live podcast at the event, but no further details were given.

JOHN CENA returns to WWE World. 💪 The 17-time WWE World Champion and host of WrestleMania 42 joins the lineup for Photo Ops on Saturday, April 18. Limited tix are on sale now and sold on a first-come, first-served basis. A valid WWE World admission tix is required to purchase. pic.twitter.com/bDnJVVaJWK — Fanatics Events (@fanatics_events) April 13, 2026

WWE World is a five day fan event that offers panels, photo ops, autograph signings, along with speiclal events such as an Oba Femi Walk Competition, a scavenger hunt, and more. The event is loaded with WWE Superstars like AJ Styles, Danhausen, Charlotte Flair, and Kairi Sane. AAA talent such as La Catalina, Mr. Iguana, and El Hijo del Vikingo will be involved too. Fans can also meet legends like Stone Cold Steve Austin and even referees.

WrestleMania Night One and Two will air the first hour on ESPN's traditional platform before moving to ESPN's streaming service for the remainder of the show.