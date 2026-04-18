Charlotte Flair Identifies Her 'Most Important' WWE WrestleMania Match

This Saturday at the first night of WrestleMania 42, Charlotte Flair will compete in her 9th WrestleMania, teaming with partner Alexa Bliss to take on Lash Legend and Nia Jax, The Bella Twins, and Bayley and Lyra Valkyria for Legend and Jax's WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. It's a bit of a change of pace for Flair, who has largely found herself in major singles championship matches during her career, including being one of three women to headline WrestleMania for the first time at WrestleMania 35, alongside Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch.

With all those big matches under her belt, it would seemingly be pretty easy for Flair to pick both a favorite WrestleMania moment and a least favorite WrestleMania moment. But when asked about the former during an appearance on "Casuals with Katie Nolan," Flair stated that her favorite WrestleMania moment would probably be this weekend, when she teams with Bliss. Instead, she decided to focus on what she felt was her most important WrestleMania match, a moment that she previously stated was her favorite career moment.

"I think the most important one was WrestleMania 34 against Asuka," Flair said. "That match, there hadn't been a women's singles on the card in ten years. So for many reasons, that match was important for women and for myself and for Asuka...Iron sharpens iron."

As for Flair's least favorite WrestleMania match, the former sixteen time Women's Champion managed to avoid giving a straight answer, despite Nolan's best attempts to coax an answer out of Flair.

"I plead the fifth," Flair said.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Casuals with Katie Nolan" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription