WWE NXT NA Women's Title Match Gets Gravely Serious Stipulation

After she pinned Women's North American Champion Tatum Paxley in a tag team match last week, and was gifted her own custom Women's NA title from the Vanity Project backstage, Blake Monroe will once again challenge for the gold, this time, in a casket match.

General Manager Robert Stone told Monroe Tuesday night on "WWE NXT" that Paxley agreed to the match next week for week two of the show's Revenge special, but she demanded to pick the stipulation. It was revealed later in the night that the women will be fighting for the gold in a casket match.

The pair's feud began after Paxley successfully defended the gold against Izzi Dame in a cage match back on the March 17 edition of "NXT." As Paxley walked up the ramp, Monroe revealed herself through a trap door on the stage and "drug Paxley to hell." She took possession of the title for weeks, until Paxley got it back after she retained over Monroe at Stand & Deliver. Last week, Paxley teamed with Shiloh Hill against Monroe and Jackson Drake, and Monroe pinned her for the win.