Shawn Michaels Reveals The One Reason He Gets Excited To Attend WWE WrestleMania

One would expect "Mr. WrestleMania," Shawn Michaels, to attend WrestleMania out of his love for WWE and his association with the event, but the "NXT" creative head goes to "The Show of Shows" to watch former "NXT" stars perform.

Michaels recently spoke to Adrian Hernandez in the lead-up to WrestleMania 42, where the host mentioned the numerous stars that Michaels has worked with on "NXT" who will be on the card. The WWE Hall of Fame detailed that watching the stars whom he mentored on the development brand is the only reason why he goes to WrestleMania.

"Yeah, well, so that's honestly the only reason — and I mean this in the most positive respect — the only reason I have a desire to go to WrestleMania's anymore is to do just that [watch his former NXT stars]. Is to be able to watch them go out. I mean, as you mentioned, Lash, Trick, Je'Von, Oba, and also again, speaking in terms of, you know, Carmelo and Bron, you know, those are all people that are going to have those opportunities. But it's the reason I go to WrestleMania now, is just to have the opportunity to watch them go out there and enjoy that moment," he said. "That is the culmination of all of the work that they put in, and getting to just be a part of watching them enjoy that moment is the reason we do it. And it's an incredibly gratifying thing to watch."

Michaels, who took control over "NXT's" creative control in 2021, has developed many stars who are thriving on the main roster, and will be on show at WrestleMania 42. Oba Femi, who was called up earlier this year, will go up against Brock Lesnar, while Trick Williams — another one who was moved to the main roster at the start of 2026 — will have a shot at the US Championship in his match against Sami Zayn. Stephanie Vaquer, who had a brief stint on "NXT," will be up against Liv Morgan, while Lash Legend will be involved in a four-way tag team match, alongside her partner, Nia Jax.