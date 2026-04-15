Dominik Mysterio Says It's 'Surreal' To Be Given So Much Responsibility In WWE

Dominik Mysterio is, in the eyes of many, the future of WWE, but he is also a key player in the current product, as WWE has put him in prominent positions, something that has surprised him.

Mysterio, a two-time Intercontinental Champion, has grown by leaps and bounds since his debut in 2020. Over the last year, he has wrestled several greats, including the likes of AJ Styles and John Cena, during the latter's retirement tour. WWE entrusting him with such responsibility has come as a surprise to him.

"Yeah, that definitely surprised me. I didn't expect it, and I didn't know I had the company's trust. I'm a soldier for the company when it comes to WWE," he said to "Paper Mag." "This is where I've been my whole life, since I was 8 years old. Not only that, but the people that I've wrestled, like Randy Orton's first match back after back surgery. I was his first match back. And CM Punk. They trust me with guys like John Cena on his retirement tour and AJ Styles during SummerSlam, right before he took off. He retired that same year as well. Looking back at it now, it's super cool and surreal to see that they trusted me with all these opportunities with such big names."

Mysterio also revealed in the interview that he had no plan for life, but joining pro wrestling was inevitable due to his family's ties with the business. He is confident that he will continue to grow in WWE, and feels that he could win the Royal Rumble and be a multiple world champion in the next five years. The former Intercontinental Champion is eager to make the Mysterio name even more popular and is willing to do whatever it takes to achieve it.