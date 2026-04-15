GUNTHER Shares Reaction To Being Offered Goldberg Retirement Match In WWE

Goldberg bowed out of pro wrestling last year when he faced off against GUNTHER, and the Hall of Famer's final opponent has recalled his reaction to being given the match.

While analyzing the biggest matches of his WWE career on "WWE Retrospective," GUNTHER remembered how he felt when Triple H asked him if he wanted to wrestle Goldberg. The Austrian star said that he was eager to face the WCW legend and give him the best match of his career.

"I remember actually Hunter was asking me about it almost like a year before where it's like, 'Do you wanna do that?' And I was like, 'Yeah, I want to. I want to wrestle Bill Goldberg and I want to have the best match that he maybe ever had.' In that situation the only thing I can do is just give it my best, and make sure it's the best match possible. And, I mean, on the one hand it was also kinda like surreal because wrestling Goldberg was never my agenda or anything. It's like, sure I'll wrestle Goldberg if it happens. And obviously like I used to play that guy in N64 when I was with my friends. It's funny to catch yourself in a situation like that."

GUNTHER, who has faced off and ended the careers of John Cena and AJ Styles, feels that the match against Goldberg, which took place last July, did a lot for his career.

"I think that match did a lot for my career, and I hope he can look back at it, and be happy with the performance he put on that night, because like I said before, I think that I was very happy with that match and that definitely exceeded expectations," he stated.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion was amazed by the little nuances that Goldberg did in the match, while the old-school feel of Saturday Night's Main Event added to the match's charm. GUNTHER is also hopeful that Goldberg's son — who has ambitions of being a pro wrestler — steps into the ring and continues his story.