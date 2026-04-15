WWE's Austin Theory Discusses Working Relationship With Logan Paul

Logan Paul may not be everyone's cup of tea, as he is a polarizing figure in the internet world, but his WWE tag team partner Austin Theory has nothing but good things to say about him.

Paul and Theory have bonded since becoming part of The Vision, and the latter spoke glowingly about the celebrity star on "The Mark Hoke Show Pro Wrestling Radio Show" and detailed what he brings to the table.

"Man, I have to say, Logan Paul, it's so fun, man. That's a guy, as much as people hate on him and say whatever they want to say, that's a guy if you look, you know, even kind of similar to my story, it wasn't wrestling, but working on something, having a passion for something, and becoming one of the biggest superstars in the world on social media, just really anything. He's grinded and built that and still to this day even when we're, you know, working at work and we're putting a match together or figuring out our next move for The Vision, he's working on other stuff," said Theory.

The former WWE United States Champion said that being around the YouTuber has motivated him, and he praised the dedication he has shown to the product.

"Being around him, it's super motivating. It's super cool to see somebody that has all these other things going on and really could just say, 'Yeah, put me on the show, and I'll get you guys some views.' It's not like that at all. Dude is in it," he added.

Theory feels that Paul's ability in the ring gives other celebrities the confidence and hope to emulate him, but the WWE star believes that Paul is unique and not many celebrities can do what he can in the ring.