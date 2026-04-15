Stephanie Vaquer Shares Reaction To WWE Entrance Music Change

For most of her WWE career, from "NXT" to the main roster, WWE Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer has used the song "Bury Me," much to the delight of fans. But things changed this past February, when Vaquer was given a new theme called "La Primera." Unlike "Bury Me," this theme has not yet caught on with fans, with several expressing confusion over why WWE would give Vaquer a new song when the first one was so popular.

In an appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Vaquer addressed the song change. While she was as nice as possible to the new theme, she seemed to admit that she enjoyed "Bury Me" more. She also indicated that it may not have been possible to keep her old song, and remains optimistic the new song will catch on, despite reservations.

"I like it, I don't love the song," Vaquer said. "I love my old song, but you know, right things, many issues. So we needed a new song. And I like it. I just hope people can understand that and cheer the new song."

Vaquer also discussed the evolution of her entrance overall, and was blunt about working with Triple H in order to add more "movement" into her entrance after having previously just walked to the ring. At the moment, Vaquer isn't fully satisfied with how her entrance is coming across, though she does believe it has improved.

"I like my entrance now," Vaquer said. "It's a little different than before. But yeah, I feel, to be honest, I feel I'm still looking for something else. Maybe I don't feel like that's it. Something else is coming."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription