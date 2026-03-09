WWE's Stephanie Vaquer Promises To 'Keep Fighting' On International Women's Day

Between reigns as NXT Women's North American Champion, NXT Women's Champion and her current run as WWE Women's World Champion on "Raw," Stephanie Vaquer has made her first year and a half in WWE look pretty easy. But through it all, Vaquer has continued to deal with the fallout of her domestic violence situation with former AAA luchador Cuatrero, who was arrested after Vaquer accused him domestic abuse and attempted femicide back in March 2023.

On her Instagram Story on Sunday, Vaquer posted a lengthy message in both Spanish and English in honor of International Women's Day, all while referencing recent developments regarding her situation.

"This Women's Day, a huge hug to all women, especially those who, like me, spoke up and reported despite fear and threats," Vaquer said. "He is still free, but I am still alive, and I will keep fighting for the truth and justice until the very end."

Cuatrero has been out of prison for almost a year now after previously spending over a year in jail after being denied parole. Initially inactive, Cuatrero resumed his lucha libre career this past Friday, wrestling at an independent show Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico. This has led some to speculation that the case against Cuatrero has ended in his favor, though there has been no confirmation that is the case.

Meanwhile, Vaquer has one of the biggest matches of her career on the horizon, as she'll defend the WWE Women's World Championship against Liv Morgan at WrestleMania 42 next month. It will be Vaquer's first ever WrestleMania appearance, having made her main roster debut one night after WrestleMania 41 one year ago.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at_ their website_.