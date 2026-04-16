Street Fighter Movie Character Posters Drop, With WWE's Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns

We are exactly six months away from what should be one of the biggest blockbusters of the year being released when "Street Fighter" premieres on October 16. To celebrate the six month mark, Paramount released movie posters and a new trailer. Cody Rhodes is the heroic Guile and dons the classic high top hairstyle. Roman Reigns takes on the role of the anti-hero, Akuma with red hair and eyes.

Paramount

Rhodes has spoken about producers keeping the two men apart on the set because they were worried the two would get physical. He also revealed that they have "a crazy relationship". He believes that fans of "Street Fighter" will be "very pleased with the fan service the movie does." Rhodes has also spoken about being adamant on doing his own stunts, although he admits that they also had stunt doubles on set to get the necessary shots.

Rhodes and Reigns will be headlining WrestleMania 42, respectively. On Night One, "The American Nightmare" will face longtime rival Randy Orton to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event. Night Two will close with the "OTC" challenging CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.