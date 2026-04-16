Backstage News On Danhausen's Status For WWE WrestleMania 42

With the WrestleMania 42 card set for both Night One and Night Two, it would seem that there is no place available for Danhausen to wrestle. And yet, many have expected that the "very nice, very evil" WWE star would manage to make an appearance on the "showcase of the immortals." Danhausen himself pursuing a potential meeting with WrestleMania host John Cena, an idea endorsed by former WWE star Matt Hardy.

It seems Danhausen could have that wish granted. Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful reports that Danhausen is expected to appear on WrestleMania in a segment, time allowing, and that an appearance alongside Cena has been discussed. However, PWInsider Elite reports that, while Danhausen is planned for the show, the idea discussed for his appearance didn't involve Cena, but instead Danhausen interacting with mini wrestlers.

Whatever idea WWE decides to go with, fans can expect Danhausen to be around throughout WrestleMania weekend. The former AEW star is set to be a featured presence at WWE World, including an area that will display the coffin Danhausen debuted in back at Elimination Chamber, the jar of teeth that he carries around, and a meet and greet station where Danhausen can interact with fans. A facepainting station will also be in the area.

Though wrestling seems to be out of the question for Danhausen at WrestleMania, he finally managed to get his feet wet in a WWE ring last Friday on "SmackDown," wrestling Kit Wilson in a singles match. Thanks to pyro shooting off while Wilson was on the top rope, Danhausen was able to take advantage and score a victory, currently making him undefeated in WWE.