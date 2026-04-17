Backstage Report On Three Creative Favorites Heading Into WWE WrestleMania 42

WrestleMania 42 is almost upon us, and a recent report has indicated a few stars who will come out on top after the show.

The show will feature some high-profile matches, as expected for an event of WrestleMania's magnitude, while a few of the younger stars on the WWE roster will also get their time to shine in the spotlight. "Wrestlevotes on Fightful Select" has reported that three names will likely emerge victorious at the show, one of whom is Roman Reigns, as sources have informed them that he will get the better of CM Punk, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, in the main event of night 2 of WrestleMania 42. Reigns hasn't won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship since it was introduced in 2023, and in fact hasn't held a title since losing the WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 in 2024.

Another title match that is set to take place on night 2 is the ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship, which many expect to steal the show, thanks to the high-flyers in the match. As per the report, Penta, the current holder, is reported to retain his title in the match, which will feature WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, Rusev, Judgment Day's JD McDonagh, Dragon Lee, and the 21-year-old Je'Von Evans.

The third person whom the report has mentioned will win their match at "The Show of Shows" is Trick Williams, who will face Sami Zayn for the WWE United States Championship. Williams, a former NXT Champion, will be in his first WrestleMania match, and has the opportunity to win his first title on the main roster. The report added that plans could shift on the day of the show, but some backstage figures believe that the aforementioned results will likely happen.