Bully Ray Has 'No Doubt' About The Outcome Of Prominent WWE WrestleMania 42 Match

Bully Ray is adamant that Oba Femi should walk away victorious at WrestleMania 42 when he faces Brock Lesnar.

Femi, who was called up to the main roster just a few months ago, has had an astronomical rise and become a fan favorite. Ray spoke glowingly about Femi following his latest promo on "Raw" before his clash with Lesnar, arguing that Femi looks and sounds credible enough to beat him.

"Do I believe what Oba Femi is saying? And the answer is a resounding yes. I truly believe that Oba Femi can beat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. After last night's promo, there is no doubt in my mind. He's not gonna run over Brock Lesnar, but there is no doubt in my mind that Oba Femi is confident enough to bring the fight to Brock and defeat 'The Beast,'" he said on "Busted Open." "That dude can back you up with his words. I'm trying to explain with the believability factor. Listen to his tone. Listen to the way the words come out. Oba knows he's the man. Oba knows, you know, I'm the ruler. That mother trucker really thinks he's the ruler. He's a Nigerian fu**ing nightmare."

Ray lauded Femi's physique and appearance and said that his appearance would even get him on the cover of "GQ" magazine. He reiterated how believable the former NXT Champion is, while pointing out how not many have had as great a start on the main roster as Oba Femi. Ray is convinced that the former "NXT" star has to beat Lesnar at WrestleMania 42.

"Oba Femi is going to be wrestling Brock Lesnar on ESPN, where the biggest world championship fights happen," he said. "You've heard me say a lot of times in our past ten years that winning and losing does not matter. But every once in a while, winning and losing matters. Oba Femi, in my opinion, must defeat 'The Beast' on ESPN at WrestleMania."

The contest between Lesnar and Femi will open night 2 of WrestleMania 42, which will be held for the second year in a row at Allegiant Stadium.