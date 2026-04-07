Bully Ray: WWE's Oba Femi Going Over Brock Lesnar Could Plant Seed For GUNTHER Match

While the build to WrestleMania 42 hasn't been the strongest for many matches, one of those that has not suffered from lack of intrigue is Oba Femi's night two matchup against Brock Lesnar. On the other side of the coin, however, is the recently booked match pitting Seth Rollins against GUNTHER, the latter of whom almost missed the event. On an episode of "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray explained that WWE can use Femi and Lesnar's match to build to something more.

"I do not hate the idea of Oba going over on Brock," he explained. "GUNTHER's music [hits], and GUNTHER's just standing there laughing at Brock. Just laughing at him. 'Look at you. You're not the 'Beast' anymore. You're a shell of yourself, old man.' Anything to plant the seed."

Bully Ray said he feels like Lesnar's retirement is close, as he went on record recently to say his accolades and titles never meant anything to him, and his children are his legacy. Bully Ray previously said that GUNTHER and Lesnar should face off in a career-threatening match at SummerSlam, as the two-night event is in Lesnar's adopted home state of Minnesota. The WWE Hall of Famer said there are only two ways to do the WrestleMania match between Femi and "The Beast Incarnate," however.

"There's the 90-second special and then there's the eight minute, hit you with every bomb in the book, kickout, kickout, kickout, until something works," he said. "I don't think the 90 second special is good for Oba because people will say to themselves, 'They needed to protect Oba by giving him the short match...' You have to put Oba in a war with Brock."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.