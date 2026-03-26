Backstage Update On GUNTHER's Status For WWE WrestleMania 42

"The Ring General" turned "Career Killer" GUNTHER hasn't been seen on WWE programming since beating down and unmasking Dragon Lee on the March 2 edition of "WWE Raw." The former World Heavyweight Champion is currently not involved in a program ahead of WrestleMania 42, with reports indicating that a previously planned match pit him against Rey Mysterio before the Hall of Famer suffered an injury. According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, however, there is still hope for GUNTHER at 'Mania.

Wrestlevotes reported that WWE sources claimed that GUNTHER is still expected for a "substantial" role at WrestleMania despite his absence from "Raw" over the last few weeks. One source noted that GUNTHER missing 'Mania wouldn't benefit anyone involved. WrestleVotes also noted that GUNTHER was expected by many to face Mysterio, who is out battling an injury he sustained even before competing in the Royal Rumble.

As of this writing, GUNTHER is not publicly advertised to be at "Raw" on Monday, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City, though it's always possible for the "Ring General" to make a surprise appearance. WWE is advertising the likes of Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer, Jey Uso, Becky Lynch, and Rhea Ripley for the show.

GUNTHER had been feuding with Lee after he retired Lee's former tag team partner, AJ Styles, at the Royal Rumble. Many fans thought another career-threatening match could be on deck for GUNTHER on "The Grandest Stage of Them All" as in addition to Styles, he has also retired John Cena and Goldberg.