WWE's CM Punk: Why Can't Roman Reigns Balance Family Life With Wrestling Full-Time?

There are a lot of hostilities that are coming to play between "The OTC" Roman Reigns and "The Best in the World" CM Punk. And in less than 48 hours, the world will learn who reigns atop the island of relevancy in WWE. But in Punk's eyes, the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion doesn't believe the fans deserve to have to witness or bear through seeing a "part-time" wrestler as their new world champion.

"I think anybody would be a fool to not look at Roman and respect the fact that he puts his family above everything else. I love that," the champion told Corey Graves before tearing his opponent a new one ahead of their very personal match. "His priorities are in the right spot. But it's real hard to sit back and look at a man who will do that and be a part-timer and think that's okay. Because there is a responsibility that comes not only with being a WWE Superstar, with being a champion. This is about pro wrestling versus cinema."

He then proceeds to give examples of other men who are balancing the art of fatherhood with their flag bearing responsibilities in the business, including Cody Rhodes and his other least favorite co-worker, Seth Rollins, to which he circles back by asking, "Why can't Roman?"

Punk let his shield down on this past Monday's go-home edition of "WWE Raw," by telling Reigns that he was envious of all of his monikers, like holding the WWE Universal Championship for a historic 1,316 days, for example. However, the remarks he made about burying Reigns next to his late father, Sika, among many other disses, has created enough wrath and fury for Reigns to potentially decimate and end Punk's golden reign. The clock is ticking for their main event showcase in Las Vegas.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WWE" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.