Haku, Arn Anderson & Warlord Induct Demolition Into The WWE Hall Of Fame

At long last, Bill Eadie and Barry Darsow of Demolition are WWE Hall of Famers. The tag team was inducted as part of the class of 2026 by three of their peers — fellow tag team specialists Arn Anderson, Haku, and Warlord.

Warlord started the speech-giving, saying it was honor to induct one of the greatest tag teams of all time. He mentioned Demolition's legendary 478 days as tag team champions — a record ultimately broken by the New Day and later the Usos — and had the phrase "WWF" repeatedly censored. Haku mentioned wrestling Demolition alongside Andre the Giant at WrestleMania VI and thanked them for taking care of him. "It was an honor to be in the match with you guys," he said. Finally, Arn Anderson said Demolition "broke the standard" and "beat the crap out of everybody, and I mean everybody."

When Demolition themselves took the stage, Darsow spoke first, recalling his first meeting with Vince McMahon about the Demolition characters. He thanked Eadie, saying "All I did was follow his lead in the matches, and they were phenomenal." He also thanked Brian Adams, aka Crush, who was also part of the group.

Eadie said he never thought this day would come true and thanked various luminaries like Andre the Giant and Antonio Inoki, as well as Vince McMahon and his father, Vince Sr.. Both Darsow and Eadie thanked their family members, as well as manager Mr. Fuji, and their various opponents throughout their careers, as well as the fans. Darstow suggested they do a run-in at WrestleMania; Eadie closed things out by saying that he's been asked how it would feel to be a WWE Hall of Famer. He quoted the film "Dumb and Dumber" by saying "I like it, I like it a lot."