Paul Heyman Comments On Not Being Involved In WWE WrestleMania Main Event This Year

He may be "The Oracle," but for the first time in six consecutive showcases, Paul Heyman won't be soaring in at the main event. Walking men out to their career-defining matches turned landscape moments from WrestleMania 36 through WrestleMania 41, the WWE Hall of Famer will be part of the main card, just not part of the main event spotlight. And that angers him.

"Yeah, it p*sses me off," Paul told his son Jacob in an interview later posted on Instagram. "I don't think it's a big secret that everything was driving this year to be Seth Rollins versus Roman Reigns, and then that fell apart. And then it was going to be Bron Breakker versus CM Punk, and that fell apart. So I was in line to be a part of the main event this year, and fate intervened, not once, but even twice."

Although he won't be within the main event, Heyman will be featured at least twice on the main card, tonight and tomorrow (Sunday) night, with tomorrow's honing in on his former client Brock Lesnar versus Oba Femi. With so many accolades at stake, the former "Advocate" sees this cataclysmic match as the main event in all of WrestleMania 42.

"I'd be less than candid if I didn't admit I take great pride in the fact that the most heavily anticipated match this year is what I call the real main event of WrestleMania, Brock Lesnar versus Oba Femi. But history won't record that as a main event," he added.

As everyone gears up for this year's "Showcase of the Immortals," Heyman is already conjuring up plans on how to be part of the focal point of next year's main event at WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia. While it'll be hard for him not to take in rarefied air he's so used to breathing, he says he can manage to survive where he's positioned at this year's festivities.

"It's inspiring to me. Just makes me work harder for next year's WrestleMania main event, and to make sure that I have more than one or two contingency plans in place. It's rarefied air, and I live for that rarefied air. I'm not good at a lot of things in my life, but I'm real good at that," he concluded.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Heyman Hustle TV" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.