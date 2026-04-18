CM Punk Vows To Make Roman Reigns' Orthodontist Rich After WWE WrestleMania 42

Following yet another heated face-to-face on the go-home episode of "WWE Raw" before WrestleMania 42, CM Punk's opponent, Roman Reigns cut a scathing social media promo on the World Heavyweight Champion. With no ring time left to respond, Punk took his comments to the "Tribal Chief" to an ESPN appearance promoting WrestleMania.

On "Get Up," Punk said he wished that Reigns brought that kind of energy when he decided to show up to work. He said he didn't want to take anything away from Reigns, as he's a "tremendous superstar," a heavyweight with credentials. Punk said Reigns would be a tough fight for him, but he's not looking to lose on Sunday, and he took a shot at Reigns' near-perfect smile.

"This is about pro wrestling vs. cinema and I'm glad that he had four days to shower and think about what he would say to me in rebuttal," Punk said. "And did it in a car when I wasn't around, but I'm going to be around and in his face on Sunday and I'm going to send him to the orthodontist. I'm going to make his orthodontist a very rich person."

While Punk has previously stated he considered his night one main event at WrestleMania 41 a "main event," he'll finally get to officially close WrestleMania on Sunday. The World Heavyweight Championship match will be the sixth of the night, on a card that includes three other title defenses.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit ESPN and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.