Triple H Comments On John Cena's WWE In-Ring Exit, Believes He'll Never Wrestle Again

John Cena made the undoubtedly difficult call to hang up his wrestling boots last year, going on a length retirement run in WWE. Now that it's all said and done, Triple H is adamant that what fans witnessed at Saturday Night's Main Event back in December was the last time they would see Cena wrestle ever again.

"I think for John to have the moment where he gracefully bowed out in the way and that he wanted to was phenomenal for him. But he loves this," the chief content officer told "WWE SmackDown" commentator Joe Tessitore in this sit down interview. "He still has this incredible passion for it. ... I do believe in his commitment that he will never wrestle [or] perform in-ring again."

Missed by many after his "Last Time Is Now" match, Cena would return to WWE programming four months later and host this year's WrestleMania 42 two-night event. Before he left his sneakers in the ring, Cena not only got to make history as the first-ever 17-time world champion, but he finally became part of the WWE Grand Slam club by winning the Intercontinental Championship from Dominik Mysterio.

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