Backstage Report On AEW Halting MJF-Jeff Jarrett Storyline In 2025

Amidst his last contract as an in-ring talent, Jeff Jarrett set out to claim the AEW World Championship in early 2025, with Maxwell Jacob Friedman hot on his tails during the pursuit. As quickly as the MJF-Jarrett storyline began, though, it abruptly ended.

According to Fightful Select Answers Q&A, AEW CEO Tony Khan never planned for the MJF-Jarrett program to be a long-term one as he had additional plans for MJF, a former AEW World Champion. Still, the feud was at one point reportedly pitched to span until AEW All In: Texas in July 2025 before being shortened to AEW Revolution that March. Upon final decision, the storyline was actually wrapped on the February 5 edition of "AEW Dynamite," when MJF shifted his attention to Dustin Rhodes and "Hangman" Adam Page.

The outlet noted that the January 15 episode of "Dynamite," which saw Jarrett referencing MJF's mother as a "call girl," drew notable criticism online, prompting AEW officials to change creative plans afterward. The lines surrounding the "call girl" remark were reportedly created by the segment's writer, then approved by Jarrett. MJF, on the other hand, was said to have pushed back on them due to Jarrett's position as a babyface.

In between the on-screen insults, MJF offered to help Jarrett win the AEW World Championship, on the condition that MJF would be Jarrett's first challenger for the gold. Jarrett refused and went on to lose to Claudio Castagnoli of the Death Riders on January 29, 2025 instead. Had "Double JJ" defeated Castagnoli, he would have then challenged Jon Moxley, fellow Death Riders member and then-AEW World Champion, for the title. According to Fightful, Jarrett capturing the AEW World Championship was never pitched nor planned during this time.