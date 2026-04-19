New WWE HOFer Demolition Smash Thanks Team For WrestleMania Homage

After their long-awaited induction, Demolition's Ax (Bill Eadie) and Smash (Barry Darsow) have now officially joined the WWE Hall of Fame. After their recognition this past Friday, the 2026 inductees now get to sit back and enjoy the festivities that come with WrestleMania weekend, including the premium live event itself.

Upon sitting at ringside Saturday night, Ax and Smash were honored that the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Lash Legend and Nia Jax (collectively known as The Irresistible Forces) paid tribute to their 30-year careers. Smash wrote on X [formerly known as Twitter], "These girls are incredible. Thank you so much. You look unbelievable. I love the look. Thank you again Great tribute!!"

These girls are incredible. Thank you so much

You look unbelievable. I love the look. Thankyou again

Great tribute!! https://t.co/YQDmPXW0kB — Demolition Smash (@RealDemoSmash) April 19, 2026

Although they walked into the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas as champions, they didn't walk out with the reign of "and still." It was Brie Bella and the returning Paige who would take home the gold for the first time in their careers on Saturday night. The Irresistible Forces bullied their way to the top and previously won the championships on the February 27 edition of "WWE SmackDown" from Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY (collectively known as RHIYO). Legend and Jax had three successful defenses leading up to their loss at WrestleMania 42.