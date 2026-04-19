AJ Lee Following Her WWE WrestleMania Loss: 'I'll See You Soon, I Hope'

For the first time in 11 years, WWE fans saw AJ Lee compete on WWE's grandest stage, WrestleMania. Coming out of a loss to Becky Lynch during her outing, though, it is now unclear as to when fans will see her again.

Speaking with Jackie Redmond on the WWE WrestleMania 42 night one post-show, Lee addressed her future following the big event in Las Vegas. "It's been my favorite WrestleMania experience so far, maybe my favorite match so far," she said. "Even though I lost it, I got to have my family here. For a lot of them, it was the first time ever. And what I wanted to do with that entrance was represent all the fans who have been with me from day one, who have been wearing my outfits, my shirts and my shorts and my shoes and skipping along with me the whole way. That was for you. I love you. I never got to say goodbye last time and I felt bad about that. So this is not goodbye, but I'll see you soon, I hope."

As Lee alluded to, her WrestleMania 42 entrance featured young girls of various ages skipping alongside her while dressed in her signature shorts and sneakers. Once in the ring herself, Lee went on to defend the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship, which she claimed at Elimination Chamber, against Becky Lynch. Lynch ultimately emerged victorious, courtesy of a throw into an exposed buckle and a Manhandle Slam.

Lee returned to WWE last September as a part of an ongoing storyline between her husband CM Punk, Lynch, and Seth Rollins. The same night, WWE revealed that Lee had inked a fresh contract with the company. The exact length of that contract is unknown, though BodySlam+ reported that it spanned multiple years.