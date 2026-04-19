WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 2 Match Order Reportedly Revealed

After a divisive first night of WWE WrestleMania 41, the reported match order for night two has been reported. It was previously announced by WWE that "The Ruler" Oba Femi vs. "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar will open the show, followed by the six-man ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship with Penta defending his title. Both matches, and the overall first hour of the event, will be featured on ESPN, in addition to the ESPN app required to watch the rest of the show.

BodySlam+ reported the order of matches during the pre-show. Ahead of the opening bouts, 'Mania host John Cena is set to kick off the show. Following the ladder match, Sami Zayn will defend his United States Championship against Trick Williams, who will likely be accompanied to the ring by rapper Lil Yachty.

"The Demon" Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio will then face off, and it was announced on the pre-show it will now be a street fight. Rhea Ripley will then challenge Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship, and the main event will see World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk defend his gold against Roman Reigns.

The outlet didn't reveal any backstage segments or speculate on any possible surprises for the night. Night one saw the return of Paige to replace an injured Nikki Bella, and she went on to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Brie Bella in the four-way match. Bianca Belair also made her return to WWE, albeit brief, to announce her pregnancy in an in-ring segment with Cena, after he announced the night's attendance.