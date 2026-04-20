Kofi Kingston Comments On Oba Femi Beating Brock Lesnar At WWE WrestleMania 42

Kofi Kingston seems to have finally put the ghosts of the past to rest following Oba Femi's impressive win over Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 42.

Kingston, infamously, lost the WWE Championship to Lesnar in a matter of seconds on "WWE SmackDown" in 2019. Many fans and pundits criticized the way Kofi was squashed after winning the world title in a monumental moment, but that loss has now seemingly been "avenged," the exact word Kofi used in a post on X after Oba Femi's win.

"Avenged...at long last...," said Kingston.

Avenged...at long last... — Kofi Kingston (@TrueKofi) April 19, 2026

Kofi, despite the way he was defeated, holds no resentment toward Lesnar and is grateful for the way fans were invested in his journey. Kofi wasn't the only New Day star defeated by Lesnar and had their world title taken away by him, as Big E suffered the same fate in 2022 at the Day 1 PLE, although this time around, it involved three other men as well — Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens.

In the clash that opened night 2 of WrestleMania 42, Femi was dominant at the start of the match, but Lesnar hit back, landing an F5 as the match wore on. But the match eventually went in Femi's favor after the former NXT Champion landed a chokeslam and his finisher, Fall From Grace, on the multi-time world champion. An emotional Lesnar removed his boots and gloves and placed them in the middle, hinting that his time in the ring had come to an end and that he was to retire soon.

Kofi also reserved special praise for young star Je'Von Evans, putting over his performance in the Intercontinental Championship ladder match, which Penta won and retained his title.