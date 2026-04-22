Nick Khan Predicts Who Will Become WWE's Biggest Stars Of The Next Decade

The year 2033 may seem like a long ways away, but with how fast time flies already, we'll be there sooner than you know. That said, with the future, it requires knowledge, and knowledge in this sense means who will become the poster stars of tomorrow. When deciding who that might be, WWE President Nick Khan said he bases his answers on if a Superstar's inner voice matches their outer voice. Based on that, Khan believes these stars have it in the bag as future figureheads.

"[Rhea Ripley] she's amazing. She has a chance...No question. She has 'It,'" Khan began on "The Bill Simmons Podcast." "I'm high on Logan Paul. He's a good dude. And by the way, he puts in the work...I'm high on Bron [Breakker]. We cannot rush it, though. Gotta sort of let him develop at his own pace...Oba [Femi] is an obvious one...I'm high on Trick [Williams]. I like the fact that he's an SEC athlete. I like the fact that he sort of inherently understands media."

Each one of those named has carried a piece of gold or two both on the main roster and on "WWE NXT" and "WWE NXT UK." Ripley is already a WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion, earning her second reign with the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 42 this past Sunday. As well as Williams, who for the first time in his main roster career, took home the WWE Men's United States Championship from veteran in the business, Sami Zayn, the same night Ripley won her coveted prize.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Bill Simmons Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.