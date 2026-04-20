WWE Champ Roman Reigns After CM Punk Match: 'That's Why I Love This Business'

While the Cody Rhodes-Randy Orton-Pat McAfee story may have taken up most of the oxygen heading into WWE WrestleMania 42, many fans agreed that the feud between CM Punk and Roman Reigns was the most personal rivalry. That played out during the half-hour the two shared on Sunday night to close out WrestleMania, with Reigns ultimately proving to be the better man, defeating Punk and winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, the first world title Reigns has held in two years.

After the match, Reigns joined the WrestleMania post-show panel to discuss his big win. For the first time since his rivalry with Punk started, Reigns gave credit to Punk, admitting that while they may never see eye to eye, Punk had earned Reigns' respect with his performance, believing the former champion left everything he had in the ring to try and defeat Reigns.

Beyond giving credit where credit was due, Reigns mostly focused on himself and his own performance. And it was obvious the moment meant a great deal to Reigns, as he took a minute to soak in the reaction of the crowd watching his interview before finally giving his feelings on the night.

"It feels good," Reigns said. "It feels as it should. And that's what's so pure about our business is we know right away. We know right away! There's nothing like this here, huh? That's the beauty of how subjective this is. We go out there and we lay our art on the line. You have two extreme examples of professional wrestlers, of sports entertainers, and me and CM Punk. And somehow, we can go out there and we can find the middle. That's why I love this business."

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