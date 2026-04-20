Ex-WWE & AEW Star Jake Hager Wins Power Slap Debut

Jake Hager has had a long career in professional wrestling, working for the likes of WWE under the name Jack Swagger, AEW under his real name, and even places like Lucha Underground where he was that company's final world champion. However, he has traded the world of wrestling for the world of slap fighting as the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion was victorious in his Power Slap debut over the weekend.

THAT'LL DO IT👋 Debut dubs for Jake Hager Jack Swagger‼️ Watch $VET #PowerSlap19 LIVE NOW on YouTube 👉 https://t.co/79NMScs1Vl pic.twitter.com/Lm4wigPQD2 — Power Slap (@powerslap) April 18, 2026

Hager defeated Devin "Big Jinxx" Jenkins at Power Slap 19 in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 17, knocking Jenkins out in the third round. With one win under his belt, Hager will be looking to move up the Power Slap rankings to eventually challenge Damien Dibbell for the Power Slap Heavyweight Championship, with Dibbell also picking up a win on the same card.

After his victory, Hager proceeded to call out one of his old employers, that being AEW President Tony Khan who Hager has been at odds with ever since leaving All Elite Wrestling in 2024. Hager was reportedly unhappy with a contract negotiation that took place in 2022 where Hager believed he was lowballed by Khan despite being one of the company's biggest names for the first three years of its existence. Since leaving the company, Hager has called Khan unprofessional, made claims about Khan being a communist, and stated that Khan doesn't handle criticism well, which has led to him having the daily ritual of trying to say "F*** Tony Khan" at least once per day.