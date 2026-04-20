Drew McIntyre Praises IShowSpeed For His Performance At WWE WrestleMania 42

Popular streamer IShowSpeed, who has amassed nearly 52 million subscribers to his YouTube channel, has gone from the Prime bottle mascot alongside Logan Paul during one of his WWE matches, to getting his very own WrestleMania moment at WWE WrestleMania 42. Speed teamed with Paul and Austin Theory in a loss to The Usos and LA Knight, but emerged a babyface after Paul turned on him after the match.

Speed hit a huge splash from top of the ring post to Paul on the commentary desk below, earning himself and WWE a viral moment for the weekend. One WWE star who was greatly impressed with Speed was former Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, who shared a video of himself commending Speed on his Instagram stories.

"The hardest thing you can learn is just be yourself on screen and you just know who you are," McIntyre told Speed. "Everyone can learn the moves... The personality, knowing who are you between the moves s***, that's the important stuff... You know who you are, you're always present out there. I'd say yourself, Logan just got it instantly. Fans know who you all are, the fact they can connect with you, because you know who the f*** you are. Plus, you can do the moves."

He called Speed's splash to Paul "unbelievable," though he was concerned the 21-year-old had broken his ribs. "The Scottish Psychopath" joked in the caption to the story that he left out the part where he had given the influencer social media advice.

McIntyre took on Jacob Fatu in the match following Speed's night one-opening bout, in an unsanctioned match against Jacob Fatu. He fared about as well as Speed's team, however, and also took the loss on the "Grandest Stage of Them All."