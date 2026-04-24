Stephanie Vaquer Recalls Nearly Missing WWE Wrestlepalooza Title Win Due To Illness

Stephanie Vaquer's emotional Women's World Championship win over IYO SKY at Wrestlepalooza, in front of her father, almost didn't happen, as "La Primera" had been battling an illness for weeks. It kept her from competing for the title at Clash in Paris, which was the initial opportunity she had earned after winning a battle royal at Evolution 2. Vaquer recently spoke about the struggle to the title on an episode of "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," and outlined her journey of finally getting to the match.

"After WWE said, 'Don't worry... Wrestlepalooza's a big event,' I'm excited," Vaquer explained. "One week before, I get sick again... Medical said, 'Okay, I'm sorry but you can't go for Wrestlepalooza.' I already had the ticket, the flight for my dad and everything. That was so hard in the moment, but I talked with Triple H... and said, 'No, I'm ready. I'm not sick. I feel good. I can do it, please, just let me go.'"

Vaquer described finally getting to Wrestlepalooza as a relief, and when she got there it was amazing. Not just because it was a big event, but because she shared the ring with SKY, and her father was there to witness her dream. She said the only person who really saw all her sacrifice was her dad. Vaquer also put SKY over as an "amazing" professional.

"I always say, 'I'm the Women's World Champion. I won with IYO SKY. One of the best in the world,'" she said. "For me, it's really special, IYO SKY, I respect IYO SKY so much... I remember Randy Orton said, 'You and IYO, you made Wrestlepalooza, because that was the best match.'"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.