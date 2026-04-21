Roman Reigns Still Hates CM Punk But Says WWE WrestleMania 42 'Will Live Forever'

Roman Reigns and CM Punk put on a match for the ages in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 42, and Reigns has begrudgingly praised his opponent, despite hating Punk.

Reigns became the WWE World Heavyweight Champion after getting the better of Punk, and following his win, "The Original Tribal Chief" took to social media to give credit to Punk, stating how the two made "magic" in the ring.

"Despite All The Sh*t You've Put Me Through Over The Years, I Can Honestly Say Under Those Bright Lights... We Made Magic. I Still Hate You, But Last Night Will Live Forever. ☝🏽 #WrestleMania," said Reigns.

Despite All The Shit You've Put Me Through Over The Years, I Can Honestly Say Under Those Bright Lights... We Made Magic. I Still Hate You, But Last Night Will Live Forever. ☝🏽#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/9ZKIVyUuje — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) April 20, 2026

In the lead-up to their marquee match at WrestleMania 42, the two exchanged personal barbs, which raised the stakes of the match, going far beyond just fighting for the world title. But it seems that the two now have a bit of respect for each other. Reigns spoke glowingly about the beauty of the pro wrestling business after his iconic win against Punk, explaining how the two reached WWE through different paths but were able to find a middle ground to create what he calls "magic."

Just a day after his world title win, Reigns already has a challenger, someone he knows well, his fellow Anoa'i family member, Jacob Fatu, who challenged the new champion on the "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania. The two will have their very first singles match at the next PLE, Backlash, which will take place on May 9 in Tampa, Florida.