TNA's Nic Nemeth Comments On Canceled Match With Former AEW World Champion

TNA's Nic Nemeth has disclosed why TNA pulled him from his match against AEW's MJF.

Nemeth, in his conversation with "Youngstown Studio," praised TNA boss Carlos Silva, stating that Silva is open to doing new things. He revealed the explanation Silva gave to him, which led to the match being canceled.

"He [Silva] said, 'Because of you know, certain deep contractual obligations, certain companies might have crossover with certain other companies that we are with their rival or with a streaming service or a cable company and you know, because of the situation — and it's debatable and there's a few of them — we have to do the right thing.' Now, it's going to be a hard choice, but it's long-term, covers their butt legally for everything," said Nemeth.

Nemeth is distraught that the match isn't happening, stating how it's a rarity in pro wrestling to see two wrestlers from different companies and different eras face each other in the ring. He is confident, though, that a match between him and the AEW star will happen someday down the line.

"I'm crushed, obviously, 'cause it's like you can have the business aspect like, 'Okay, you're right. You explained to me. You showed me the legal basis why we can't do this right now.' But also, the part where I was like, 'This is such a cool thing that's going to happen because rarely you get these extra special cool moments with different other companies or different other generations or in this case, both where you can you know it's going to be good and big and awesome and you just can't get it done and I'm absolutely crushed," he said. "We'll both still do our parts one way or another, but one way down the line, one way or another, whether it takes months or years, I'm going to make this happen because it was a special one to me."

While Nemeth and MJF won't wrestle each other at the event, they will be at the show, with Nemeth facing Bear Bronson and MJF also in action against an unnamed star.