WWE's Becky Lynch On AEW Star MJF: 'He's Just The Sweetest Boy'

Last year, "Happy Gilmore 2" released on Netflix with one of the biggest celebrity casts of all-time, as musicians, athletes and TV stars were all involved, including Eminem, Bad Bunny, Travis Kelce and Guy Fieri. However, professional wrestling also made its presence known in the film, as WWE's Becky Lynch played the character Flex alongside AEW's Maxwell Jacob Friedman, who took on the role of Happy Gilmore's son, Gordie. The movie marked the first time that Lynch or MJF had ever worked together, and despite being apprehensive about meeting him, "The Man" recently shared her positive experience getting to know the former AEW World Champion during an interview with "Vulture."

"I think he's so great. I love him. And I'll be honest, I thought he'd be an a**hole. He's so good at his character that I was like 'Oh I'm gonna hate this guy.' And he's just the sweetest boy. He's so nice and he was so great and he was such a great conversation. It was such a great chat and we bonded instantly and I love him ... I totally bought the act and now I'm killing the act. So, sorry. But no, I think he's great and he's wonderful and he was so great in the movie. He's fantastic. He's just a fantastic little speaker and actor and he's also so young still. So I'm very excited to see where his career goes."

In addition to "Happy Gilmore 2," Lynch also recently appeared in the new sci-fi show "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy," where she plays a Starfleet officer in Operations Gold as part of the bridge crew. As for MJF, his next involvement in a major project will be the action-comedy sequel "Violent Night 2," which will hit theatres in December.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Vulture" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.