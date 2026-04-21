AEW's Jeff Jarrett Assesses Opportunities From WWE's Saudi WrestleMania Weekend

Though the ongoing war in Iran has left many wondering if it could still take place, so far, WWE has held firm that WrestleMania 42 will be held in Saudi Arabia come 2027. That decision has not only left WWE open to criticism due to Saudi Arabia's poor human rights history, and the ongoing war posing danger, but has left many wondering what that means for WrestleMania weekend, as most, if not all, independent promotions are not expected to travel to Saudi to run shows.

As a result, it's been suggested that a major event, done by AEW, another US promotion or a conglomeration of promotions, could take place in the states instead, with smaller promotions converging around it to create an alternate to WrestleMania weekend. When asked if that was possible during the most recent episode of "My World," AEW's Jeff Jarrett stated he did think a major US alternate to WrestleMania could happen, and that it would be big if it did happen.

Whether it will or not, according to Jarrett, depends on if WrestleMania does take place in Saudi Arabia next year, something Jarrett remains highly skeptical of.

"When you run something for the first time, it's always big and new," Jarrett said. "If Mania really goes to Saudi, which I think...it's so disconnected. It's not like it's London or Toronto or something like that. I just think the opportunity's wide open for the entire industry. Like, if you're not affiliated with WWE, it's going to be wide open. So yeah, I do...But I also think, if I'm a betting man, they [WWE] don't go to Saudi next year."

If you quote this article, please credit "My World with Jeff Jarrett" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription