WWE's Rhea Ripley Eyes Potential Hollywood Career, Hopes To Appear In Horror Sequel

While some WWE wrestlers are eyeing futures as superheroes, others have much darker roles in mind for their potential silver screen work. One of those falling into the latter category is the newly-crowned WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, who has made her love for the "Terrifier" horror franchise well known.

During an interview with "SHAK Wrestling," Ripley addressed the petition floating around in support of her joining the cast of "Terrifier 4," which director and writer Damien Leone hoped to kick off with pre-production this spring season.

"I haven't heard anything yet. I'm hoping. I've got my fingers crossed. I really want to be in number four. So Damien, please text me," Ripley said. "It really would be [the best side quest of my career]. I haven't done a movie yet. I've auditioned, but I've also turned down a lot of movies. I was supposed to be in Love Lies Bleeding. I was supposed to be like the bodybuilder chick and I said no, which then was perfect for me because it skyrocketed the Judgment Day and I made Rhea who she is today, Mami and everything. I got to go on that generational run. But I'm really saving my first movie for Terrifier. So I'm really hoping that it does happen. I want that to be my first."

When asked what her ideal involvement would be for "Terrifier 4," Ripley revealed her wish to be fictionally murdered by the franchise's famous antagonist, Art the Clown. "I want to die. I want Art to kill me," she said.

"Terrifier 3," also written and directed by Leone, hit theaters in 2024. Actor David Howard Thornton portrays Art the Clown.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "SHAK Wrestling" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.