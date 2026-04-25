Becky Lynch Believes Her WWE Debut Might've Been Worse Than WCW's Shockmaster

Of all the comparisons to be made in the history of wrestling, Becky Lynch being compared to The Shockmaster isn't one that would immediately come to mind. After all, The Shockmaster is considered one of the biggest whiffs in the history of pro wrestling, in part because of his infamous tumble during his WCW debut, while Lynch is a future Hall of Famer who helped usher in the first women's main event in wrestling history, in addition to her numerous championship accomplishments in WWE.

But Lynch has compared herself to Shockmaster in the past, at least when it comes to her debut. In an interview with "Vulture," Lynch discussed her first appearance on "WWE NXT" years ago, a debut that involved her doing an Irish jig. While Lynch may be the only person that remembers it, it lingers enough in her mind that she feels it may have been even worse than Shockmaster's tumble.

"At that point, in my practice matches, I'd been doing a silly Irish jig," Lynch said. "So that was going to be my money making character. 'Everybody will know what that is. Of course. I'm the Irish girl. Why wouldn't I jig?' Except that I don't know how to jig and looked stupid. So I made the worst and most embarrassing debut in the history of wrestling, maybe second only to Shockmaster, but actually, maybe worse. Because at least he didn't intend to fall. I intended to jig."

Ultimately, Lynch believes she survived her poor first impression because the crowd connected with her through her effort and passion for wrestling.

"I think there's a sixth sense wrestling fans have, that whether or not you're good, they will forgive your mistakes if you know that you care and they know that you're passionate, and they know that you try," Lynch said. "If you're not, you can be the most athletic person in the world, but if there's no soul, there's no heart, they'll see through it. They'll be out."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Vulture" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription