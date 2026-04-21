UFC Lightweight Champion Ilia Topuria Calls Controversial Star 'Dumb As F***'

Current UFC Lightweight Champion Ilia Topuria will be back in action on June 14 when he headlines the UFC Freedom 250 card at The White House against the Interim Champion, Justin Gaethje. However, the man that many people thought had been snubbed of a chance to become the Interim Champion was Arman Tsarukyan, who is currently ranked number two in the lightweight rankings.

Topuria was a recent guest on "The Ariel Helwani Show" where he was asked about the idea of facing Tsarukyan at some point as many fans believe he is the true number one contender. Topuria stated that he will be ready for any opponent at The White House, but when it comes to Tsarukyan making a name for himself outside of the UFC, the champion isn't impressed. "I'm really impressed at how dumb he is," Topuria said. "He's a r*****, I don't know, he looks like a kid. He is a kid, like his mentality, he's like–he's dumb as f***. I don't know, everything that I saw about him on the internet, it's embarrassing a little bit...f*** Arman."

In the past few weeks, Tsarukyan has choked out a KICK streamer in public, been kicked off an aircraft for not taking his seat, and tackled Urijah Faber off the stage at an RAF event in Philadelphia. He has also been showing off some expensive purchases on social media, which Topuria thinks is a big act. "The thing that I don't like is when they play that they are rich and they show all that money, and it's like 'Bro, you're not even rich, you are that poor that the only thing that you have is money, and you are spending your father's money, not even yours...he's a f****** kid."

Topuria rounded off by saying that Tsarukyan and his friends act like gangsters on social media but act very differently in person, and stated that Tsarukyan isn't on his level if they ever met in the cage, which Topuria thinks would end with him breaking Tsarukyan's jaw.

Please credit "The Ariel Helwani Show," when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.