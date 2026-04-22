Booker T Says WWE Needed Better Security Over WrestleMania 42 Weekend

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has hit out at fans who crowded wrestlers during WrestleMania 42 weekend, stating that the WWE stars needed better security.

Reports have emerged that fans were seeking autographs at the hotel where WWE wrestlers and staff were staying over WrestleMania weekend, and even clashed with CM Punk. Booker T, on his "Hall of Fame" show, spoke about his experience and requested fans to be mindful of what the wrestlers go through.

"Give the guys a little bit of a break, a little bit of space at certain times, because it's taxing. It truly is and I say that because walking through MGM Grand, man, we needed some better security in MGM Grand this year just because it was really, really hard for [me], I can only imagine what the superstars, the guys that's actually going out there and doing it in the ring, how it felt for them because I got mobbed and I'm not even doing this anymore. Hopefully, we can get that fixed," he said.

The veteran star and "WWE NXT" commentator said a fan followed him into the restroom to take a picture with him, which angered him immensely.

"I was walking out of the hotel, and a guy just blocked me, and he's got his camera out like this, trying to [take a selfie], it was just so disrespectful. And if I would have bumped him and he went down or something, he probably would have been trying to sue me," he said. "They were camped out. You couldn't walk anywhere. And they were following in the bathroom. I remember the guy literally was filming me in the bathroom. And when I walked out, he goes, 'Hey Booker.' And I just kept walking because I was so mad because he was filming me in the bathroom."

He admitted that it was the toughest fan interaction he has had in his long career, stating that the fans were disrespectful.