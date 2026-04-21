WWE Fan Wants Apology From CM Punk After Confrontation Over WrestleMania Weekend

For a moment, it seemed as though the story of CM Punk's WrestleMania weekend would be his main event match against Roman Reigns on Sunday, where Reigns toppled Punk to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. But Punk's match was soon sharing headlines with an out of the ring incident from later that night, when Punk was filmed knocking the phone away from a fan who had been asking Punk's wife, AJ Lee, and fellow WWE star Bayley for a photograph while the two had been conversing.

So far, neither Punk nor WWE has commented on the incident. The same cannot be said for the fan, however, who told "TMZ Sports" on Tuesday morning that he was not looking to press charges, file a lawsuit, or seek damages from Punk. He is, however, looking for Punk to apologize to him.

"I want an apology," the fan said. "Shake my hand...I'm not gonna sue him or put him in jail. I just want an apology."

Whether the fan will actually receive an apology from Punk, or if the former World Heavyweight Championship will instead double down on his actions, remains to be seen. Punk has not been shy over the years about expressing his disdain for fans that hound wrestlers outside of wrestling events. In September 2024, Punk asked fans to respect boundaries after a fan repeatedly attempted to get an autograph from him while traveling to "Raw;" he would repeat the message a year later following another uncomfortable fan interaction.

While not addressing Punk's situation directly, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T voiced criticisms against security of the hotels WWE talent stayed at, including MGM Grand, feeling fans had too easy of access to wrestlers. Booker called WrestleMania weekend "toughest time I think I've ever had to deal with as far as fan interaction," citing an incident where a fan followed him into the bathroom and filmed him as an example.