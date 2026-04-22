WWE's John Cena Offers Update On How He's Adjusting To In-Ring Retirement

WWE legend John Cena has explained why it was easy for him to retire from WWE and how he's feeling post-retirement.

Cena, who returned to WWE as the host of WrestleMania 42, months after his retirement, made light of his role as host on a live edition of The Undertaker's "Six Feet Under" podcast. He explained how this WrestleMania is different for him compared to previous ones.

"It [host of WrestleMania] is not important," Cena joked. "I have a cush gig, this is what retirement is like. You [The Undertaker] should have told me this years ago. This is fantastic. I get to come in, I get to be in front of a crowd, do stuff like this. Normally I'd be running around like a chicken with its head cut off, figure out if everything's good, totally stressed out."

The Undertaker spoke about his experience after retiring from WWE, stating how he found it tough to adjust to his new life without wrestling. Cena, on the other hand, has been in a comfortable position after hanging up his wrestling boots.

"For me, it was immediate. I went to T-Mobile on Friday while they were doing SmackDown. I was saying hi to everybody, I didn't have a care in the world. Honestly, it's a good spot, I'm happy," he said. "This [retirement] was something I thought about. Something I thought about early in my career. I literally promised the fans that when I felt a step slower, I was out. Not only did I make that promise early, but the whole planning of the retirement tour took three years."

Cena explained that he informed WWE nearly two years before his retirement about his plans to retire. He feels that due to him having a few years to think about retirement, it was easy for him to call time on his career, unlike his peer, AJ Styles, who had a shorter time before announcing his retirement.