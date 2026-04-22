Danhausen Reflects On AEW Career, Says He'd Like To Wrestle More In WWE

Danhausen has looked back on his AEW career and detailed if he wants to wrestle more in WWE.

The mysterious star traded AEW for WWE earlier this year, and has become quite a hit with the WWE audience. He recently spoke to Peter Rosenberg on the "Rosenberg Wrestling" podcast, where he revealed how he wrestled just a few matches at the end of his AEW spell, but kept himself busy when he was used sparingly in AEW.

"Maybe three or four [matches in AEW]. You definitely did not [see much of me in AEW]. Danhausen would do vlogs backstage on his own and do videos with his enemies and his friendhausens. And he'd put those out there. So maybe it seemed like I was doing more than I was but I was not there. I was doing the independent scenes," he revealed. "About three a weekend or doing conventions in some sort like New York Comic-Con and things like that."

When the subject of getting in the ring for a match was brought up, Danhausen said that he would like to wrestle — reminding Rosenberg that he defeated Kit Wilson in his debut match — but doesn't want to have too many matches.

"Yeah. Let's do it [wrestle more]. We already did, undefeated in WWE. I defeated Kip Wilson [says his name is Kip and not Kit]. They cursed him, and there was some type of pyro malfunction. I don't think I had anything to do with that. The curse was just so I would win," he added. "[I'd like to wrestle] Maybe every three weeks, but I did come from the independent world where sometimes I'd, you know, wrestle in New York City and then go to Portland, Oregon, and then come back to Philadelphia or something and wrestle. So, I used to wrestle three times a weekend. So, I'll wrestle as much as they want me to, but you know, maybe curse, curse, wrestle."

Danhausen, so far, has been used in backstage segments and comedic skits, and wrestled just once in WWE, the aforementioned match against Wilson.