Backstage Update On AEW Plans For Grand Slam Mexico 2026

As the summer schedule for AEW begins to take shape, one of last year's biggest TV specials has yet to be added to the company's list of upcoming dates. That special being the Grand Slam Mexico edition of "AEW Dynamite," which was the episode of AEW television with the highest viewership throughout 2025. Last year's event took place on June 18 at the iconic Arena Mexico in Mexico City, and while the 2026 edition of the show might not be officially announced at the time of writing, it is most certainly in the works.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported earlier this week that AEW officials are in talks with CMLL about bringing Grand Slam Mexico back for a second consecutive year, but that the event won't be taking place in June like last year. No word has been given as of yet regarding when the event will be held, but Meltzer did note that Grand Slam Mexico 2026 would take place after the month of June.

AEW currently has all of its weekly shows announced up to the week of June 10 with the second annual Summer Blockbuster special, meaning there is a gap between then and the Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 28, a show which CMLL will be a part of, but it could mean that Grand Slam Mexico 2026 acts as a stop on the road to either the new Redemption pay-per-view which is rumored to be taking place in July, or All In London on August 30.

Last year's Grand Slam Mexico event saw Mercedes Mone defeat Zeuxis to become the CMLL World Women's Champion. Mistico defeated MJF via disqualification, which eventually led to their rematch at CMLL's 92 anniversary show that September, and the all-star team of The Young Bucks, the Death Riders, and The Beast Mortos defeating The Opps, Swerve Strickland, and Will Ospreay.