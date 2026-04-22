Rumor Killer On Alleged AEW/PWTees Split

It was an eventful Tuesday for AEW, despite the promotion being one day away from their tapings of "Dynamite" and "Collision: Playoff Palooza" in Portland, Oregon. Not only did TrillerTV officially announce the end of AEW+, but rumors began to swirl that AEW had ended its collaboration with ProWrestlingTees following a Reddit post suggesting as such, and several artists confirming they would no longer be designing AEW merchandise going forward.

But at least for now, those rumors appear to be unfounded. Shortly after the rumors began to gain steam, PWTees owner Ryan Barkan sent a statement to Fightful, denying that the AEW/PWTees relationship had come to an end. Barkan's statement was also released on PWTee's X account and other social media platforms.

"The person who made the reddit post circulating has no knowledge of our business," Barkan said. "‪Nothing on that post is true except that we unfortunately told some of our contracted designers that we would not need them for as many AEW designs anymore. ‬‪Some of the AEW designers are still contracted. Nothing has changed otherwise and we are still fulfilling merchandise for AEW."

Barkan's statement not only seemingly kills the rumor, but appears to reinforce that the AEW/PWTees relationship will continue. The promotion and t-shirt company have had a working relationship since AEW first launched in 2019, and several AEW talents such as the Young Bucks and Colt Cabana and strong ties to PWTees even before AEW was launched. For their part, AEW has made no comment on either the initial rumor, nor Barkan's statement denying the rumor.